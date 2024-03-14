Gas explosion in Tbilisi leaves nearly 100 families homeless

14 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A suspected gas leak caused an explosion in a residential building in Georgia’s Tbilisi at night, with no injuries reported, head of the Tbilisi Main Division of the Emergency Situations Management Service Levan Museliani said.

The explosion took place in a commercial area on the first floor of the building on Samtredia Street in Didube District, with Museliani saying all citizens had been evacuated from the building following “timely response” by rescuers and firefighters.

The Administration of the District and the Tbilisi City Hall would provide accommodation for the residents of the building - 93 families.