Azerbaijan envisages smart approach for green economy development

14 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A clever approach to several measures for the development of green economy in Azerbaijan is planned, Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said during the forum dedicated to the transition to the green economy.

"Application of smart city, smart village, and green energy zone concepts will ensure modern living conditions in the liberated territories," Sahib Mammadov said.

According to the minister, the goal is to improve the trash recycling and sorting system in order to raise the volume of recycled waste by up to 20% by the mid-term period.

He noted that the implementation of the green economy strategy in Azerbaijan will create a basis for strengthening the transformation of business into a new generation economy.