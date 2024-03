14 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will make an official visit to Azerbaijan, TurkicWorld writes, citing sources.

It is noted that the minister will hold trilateral negotiations with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ilya Darchiashvili.

Let us remind you that Fidan came to Baku on December 14, 2023. He took part in a joint press conference with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister.