14 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Georgian government, Irakli Kobakhidze, will come to the Republic of Azerbaijan this week.

The prime minister's plans include a series of high-level meetings and negotiations on issues of relations between the two countries.

Irakli Kobakhidze became Georgian Prime Minister last month. He made his first foreign visit in this post to Brussels.

His trip to Baku will be his second foreign trip and his first to the countries of the South Caucasus region.