Seismologist: 7.0 magnitude earthquake threatens Istanbul

14 Mar. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seismologist Naci Görür believes that Istanbul could be hit by a powerful earthquake in the coming years.

According to a specialist's forecast, the magnitude of the natural phenomenon could be 7.2-7.6 points. An earthquake this strong could lead to 50 thousand casualties, he added.

When is an earthquake expected in Istanbul?

According to the seismologist’s forecast, today the city is "playing in extra time".The emergency, he continued, is expected in the next six years, and, in any case, will occur within 10 years.

The destructive tremors will cause the greatest damage to the coastal areas, as well as the Tuzla, Kartal, and Maltepe regions.