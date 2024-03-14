UNHCR to help "Great Return" program in Azerbaijan

14 Mar. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Baku with Assistant UN High Commissioner for Refugees Ruven Menikdiwela.

During the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted the importance of joint projects with the UNHCR to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, improve the living conditions of Azerbaijani citizens who became refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) as a result of Armenian aggression. The minister also shared information about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, and spoke about the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan's priorities include the "Great Return" program, within the framework of which citizens are provided with a dignified return to their homes, liberated from occupation. He also emphasized that Baku was interested in continuing cooperation with the UNHCR in a number of areas, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

Ruven Menikdiwela assured that the UN High Commission for Refugees was ready to provide all possible support to Azerbaijan in the framework of the return of IDPs to their native lands.