Dried-up Aral Sea in Uzbekistan being transformed into lush pastures

14 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Greening the bottom of the dried-up Aral Sea is being carried out in Uzbekistan with the participation of the country's Ministry of Ecology, the Research Institute of Environment and Environmental Technologies, together with the Iveco Group.

As part of the ongoing work, it has already been possible to plant about 10 thousand seedlings on 10 hectares in the Aral Sea region. In the future, the creation of pastures in the desert zone will stop land degradation and improve the environment. There will be fewer sandstorms raising dust from the bottom of the Aral Sea.

Since 2018, bushes and trees have been planted on 1.73 million hectares, and plans for 2024 include landscaping 150-200 thousand hectares of desert territory.

The problem of the Aral Sea is international. The reservoir is located on the territory of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The countries of Central Asia are working together to increase the volume of water in the Aral Sea and solve environmental problems in the region.