Georgia's external debt continues to decline

14 Mar. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

By March 2024, Georgia's external public debt decreased by $6 million (or 0.7%) compared to January. The country's Ministry of Finance informs about this on its website.

Currently, Georgia's external public debt is $8,715.

In February, the republic's debt to Russia did not undergo any changes and still stands at $15.2 million. The debt to France increased by $2 million. It is the largest holder of Georgia's public debt. Japan ranks third in terms of the amount of funds issued. Its public debt has decreased for $3.1 million.

National debt in 2023

Last year, the republic's external public debt increased by 6.7% compared to 2022. Over the year, this figure increased from $8.34 billion to $8.9 billion.