Another 35 families to return to their native Fuzuli

15 Mar. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of former refugees to their native city Fuzuli continues. Here they will find their own apartments and actively developing urban infrastructure.

On Friday, March 15, another group of Azerbaijani citizens left for the city. The number of people amounted to 153 people, or 35 families.

There are currently 562 families, or 2,122 people, who live in the city.

It should be noted that the return of residents to Fizuli and other liberated areas is planned to be carried out in stages, taking into account security and the creation of necessary living conditions. Azerbaijani authorities have expressed their intention to make the return sustainable and safe so that residents can rebuild their lives in these areas.