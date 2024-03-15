Gaza receives humanitarian aid

15 Mar. 9:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 250 trucks with humanitarian aid arrived in the Palestinian enclave. They had previously gone through an inspection procedure.

"244 trucks with humanitarian aid were inspected and allowed into Gaza <...> on March 14",

the Office for the Coordination of Israeli Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories said.

Earlier, the press service of the Jewish State Defense Army stated that the information that the military allegedly fired at the residents of Gaza waiting for humanitarian aid was false.

"Reports that the IDF attacked dozens of Gazans at a humanitarian aid distribution point are false",

the IDF press office said.

In this regard, the IDF press service noted that disinformation and fake news could have serious consequences, especially in a military context. For reliable information, one should contact official sources and not believe rumors. It is important to remember that truth always triumphs over lies, and only objective information can shed light on the situation.