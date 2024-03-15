Presidential election begins in Russia

15 Mar. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, March 15, presidential election has begun in the Russian Federation. For the first time, voting will take place during three days, March 15, 16 and 17.

Let us note that early voting in the Russian Armed Forces ended the day before. More than 250 thousand people also took part in remote electronic voting.

Candidates for the post of head of the Russian state are Leonid Slutsky (from the LDPR), Nikolay Kharitonov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation), Vladislav Davankov (New People) and the current head of state Vladimir Putin (self-nominated).

The elected president will serve a six-year term. In addition tot his, this will be the first voting with the possibility to cast a vote remotely.