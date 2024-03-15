Ilham Aliyev and Ebrahim Raisi to open joint hydroelectric power stations on Araz

15 Mar. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will jointly open two hydroelectric power stations on the Araz River. Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced the successful completion of the project.

In an interview with Baku TV, he said that Aliyev and Raisi would travel to Khudaferin before the Novruz holiday, which begins on the evening of March 20.

According to the diplomat, he expects that the Ministers of Energy of both countries will soon hold a meeting on preparations for the upcoming event.

"The opening ceremony of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasy hydroelectric complexes and the corresponding dams will take place on the border with the participation of the Presidents of both states",

Mousavi said

The head of the Iranian diplomatic mission also highlighted the current state of Iranian-Azerbaijani cooperation. He said that the parties were working on opening the border checkpoint on the bridge over the Araz as quickly as possible. In addition to this, construction of a road for vehicles and a railway line on the bridge in Aghbend continues.