UN General Assembly hopes to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

15 Mar. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis expressed hope that peace and security would be established in the South Caucasus, and progress would be achieved in negotiations on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan.

Speaking at the XI Global Baku Forum, Francis said that the UN General Assembly highly appreciated the resumption of meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He noted the meeting of the two leaders held in Munich, after which the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries took place.

"We believe and expect that additional steps will be taken to achieve and restore peace and security, and to achieve progress",

the President of the UN General Assembly said.