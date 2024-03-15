РУС ENG

Tashkent borders changed: city receives regional lands

"New Tashkent" acquired part of the territory of the Tashkent region, thus the borders of Tashkent expanded.

Parts of the territories of two districts of the region - Yukorichirchik and Urtachirchik - are transferred to the Tashkent district "New Tashkent". In total, 19,729.41 hectares will be added to the city. The redistribution of land will affect a total of 40 mahallas. 24 of them will be completely included in Tashkent.

For the decision on the transfer of land to come into force, the Oliy Majlis must adopt a corresponding resolution.

New Tashkent is an ambitious project, within the framework of which the transfer of administrative institutions and the creation of a large modern district will take place. About 500 thousand people will live there.

