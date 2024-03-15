Tashkent borders changed: city receives regional lands

15 Mar. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

"New Tashkent" acquired part of the territory of the Tashkent region, thus the borders of Tashkent expanded.

Parts of the territories of two districts of the region - Yukorichirchik and Urtachirchik - are transferred to the Tashkent district "New Tashkent". In total, 19,729.41 hectares will be added to the city. The redistribution of land will affect a total of 40 mahallas. 24 of them will be completely included in Tashkent.

For the decision on the transfer of land to come into force, the Oliy Majlis must adopt a corresponding resolution.

New Tashkent is an ambitious project, within the framework of which the transfer of administrative institutions and the creation of a large modern district will take place. About 500 thousand people will live there.