Yerevan: EU mission to Armenia helped reduce tensions

15 Mar. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Yerevan is confident in the positive impact of the EU mission on the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

The diplomat made a corresponding statement at a meeting of the National Assembly Commission on Foreign Relations, reporting on the work of the Ministry over the past year.

Mirzoyan stated that for the first time the EU took part in ensuring the security of Armenia, acting as a single organization.

The minister noted that since the launch of the European Commission on February 20, tensions at the border have decreased significantly.

"And in fact, it turns out that this mission has become a significant factor in border stability",

Mirzoyan said.

Let us remind you that the EU decided to expand its mission in Armenia at the end of last year. Its number will exceed 200 people.