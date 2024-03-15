Summer tours from Russia to UAE may fall in price by 15%

15 Mar. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tickets to the UAE for the summer of 2024 may become cheaper compared to last year's prices due to more affordable flights. It is expected that prices for summer tours to the UAE may fall by 15–17%.

Russian airlines S7 and Ural Airlines offered tour operators reduced prices for blocks of seats. Now the price difference with Arab carriers reaches 40%.

"UAE airlines now face a dilemma: keep the same prices or reduce them following the market. If they keep inflated fares, tour operators will not take blocks from them, and carriers will have to cut summer flight programs",

Head of Space Travel Artur Muradyan said.

Emirates has revised its tariffs for the summer. As a result, the prices for transportation became 25-30% lower than in the summer of 2023. flydubai is also working to revise prices. It is in negotiations with Russian tour operators. Air Arabia has not yet announced plans to change prices for the summer for Russian tourists.