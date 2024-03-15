Turkish Foreign Minister counts on support for Zangezur corridor opening

15 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Minister expects that the opening of the Zangezur corridor will receive universal support. He made such a statement during a press conference with colleagues from Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"The victory (in the Karabakh war - editor's note) has created new realities. Now it seems possible to ensure lasting peace in the region. We are waiting for support for the opening of the Zangezur corridor from other regional countries on a mutually beneficial basis. Jeyhun Bayramov also told us about the latest meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia",

Hakan Fidan said.

In addition to this, he drew attention to the global importance of restoring peace in the South Caucasus.