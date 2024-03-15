Baku and Sofia to be connected by regular direct flights

15 Mar. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bulgaria Air has become the official carrier on the Sofia-Baku route. The direct flight will open up new opportunities for both tourism and business.

"Bulgaria Air plans to operate regular passenger flights on the Sofia-Baku-Sofia route once every two weeks. These plans are designed to facilitate travel between the two countries. They will also open up new opportunities for business and transit passengers",

Bulgarian government decree says.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, Huseyn Huseynov, shared information about the new international flight.