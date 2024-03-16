Kazakhstan considers changing state coat of arms

The coat of arms of Kazakhstan presents challenges in perception due to its complexity, encompassing eclecticism and elements reminiscent of the Soviet era, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting of the National Kurultai (Congress).
"Considering the state emblem, I advocate for heeding the sensible arguments of professionals and concerned citizens, including young people, who find the coat of arms of Kazakhstan overly complex, reflecting eclecticism and Soviet-era symbols," Tokayev said.
According to the Kazakh president, if there's a widespread agreement, forming a special commission to thoroughly assess all aspects and conduct public discussions would be beneficial.
"Subsequently, organizing an open competition for the best design of the new State Emblem of Kazakhstan could be pursued," Tokayev said.