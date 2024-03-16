Kazakhstan considers changing state coat of arms

16 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The coat of arms of Kazakhstan presents challenges in perception due to its complexity, encompassing eclecticism and elements reminiscent of the Soviet era, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting of the National Kurultai (Congress).

"Considering the state emblem, I advocate for heeding the sensible arguments of professionals and concerned citizens, including young people, who find the coat of arms of Kazakhstan overly complex, reflecting eclecticism and Soviet-era symbols," Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh president, if there's a widespread agreement, forming a special commission to thoroughly assess all aspects and conduct public discussions would be beneficial.