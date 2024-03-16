Irakli Kobakhidze to meet Ilham Aliyev today

16 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will hold meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his counterpart Ali Asadov during his official visit to Baku, the Government Administration reported.

Kobakhidze’s visit on March 16 will include face-to-face and extended format meetings with Aliyev, before making statements to the media.

The Georgian delegation will honour the memory of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and will lay a wreath at the Eternal Fire Memorial.

The delegation led by the PM will feature Levan Davitashvili, the country’s Economy Minister, and Ilia Darchiashvili, the Foreign Minister.