NATO chief to visit Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia

16 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia on March 17-19, the NATO press service reported.

On Sunday, March 17, the NATO chief will arrive in Baku. Where he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

On Monday, March 18, he will visit Tbilisi for talks with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

On Tuesday, March 19, Stoltenberg will go to Yerevan to meet with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.