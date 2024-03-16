Azerbaijan supports UN General Assembly resolution to combat Islamophobia

16 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution designed to combat Islamophobia.

With a vote taking place on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the "Measures to combat Islamophobia" resolution passed with 115 votes in favor (including Azerbaijan), 44 abstentions (including France and Armenia) and none against.

Pakistan spearheaded the resolution, signaling a united front among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in tackling Islamophobia on the international stage.

The resolution calls for the appointment of a U.N. special envoy to combat Islamophobia. It further urges member states to take decisive action against religious intolerance, particularly targeting Islamophobia.

It also requests the U.N. secretary-general submit a report on the implementation of the measures and efforts to combat Islamophobia at the General Assembly this fall.