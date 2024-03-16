Oman to invest $31bn to boost tourism

16 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oman has announced plans to spend $31 billion in the tourism sector by 2040 as the sultanate looks to attract more foreign visitors.

Undersecretary for Tourism at Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Azzan Qassim Al-Busaidi revealed the government’s plans to develop Oman’s tourism sector.

In 2023, Oman received a record-breaking 4 million visitors, up from 2.9 million in 2022, an increase of almost 38%. Of these, 231,000 visitors came from Germany representing a rise of 182% compared to the previous year.

Al-Busaidi said that the Ministry of Heritage and Culture will focus on creating an environment where tourism can flourish and grow. This will be achieved through streamlining visa application processes and easing visa restrictions for citizens of over 100 countries, as well as investing in infrastructure and attractions.

"We have ambitious plans for our Tourism sector, with over $5.9 billion of investment currently funneled into over 360 projects," Al-Busaidi said.