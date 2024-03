16 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidential election is being held in the Russian Federation. For the first time, the polling stations are open for three days - on March 15-17.

According to the latest data from the CEC, voter turnout in the country was 36.1% on March 15. As of 10:00am (Moscow time), voter turnout for the 2024 Russian Presidential Election rose to 38,35%.

The Russian citizens are able to cast their votes in person or online.