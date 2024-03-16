Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Georgia relations based on strong foundation

16 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who is on the first state visit to Baku.

Ilham Aliyev and Irakli Kobakhidze held a one-on-one meeting and made press statements.

After the press conference the expanded meeting has started. The Georgian delegation, led by the PM, features the country’s Vice PM and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Ilham Aliyev noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan always stand by each other as two independent states.

“Our friendship and brotherhood are rooted in deep historical ties. For centuries, our peoples have lived in conditions of friendship and good neighborliness. On this strong foundation, relations between the two countries have been established,” Ilham Aliyev said.

Today, through joint efforts, both countries not only drive economic development domestically, but have also emerged as pivotal nations within the region, and significantly, for Eurasia as a whole, he added.

"The joint infrastructure projects we have implemented hold great importance for many countries. In the future, further steps will be taken in this direction as well," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the Azerbaijani President, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 15% last year, nearing 900 million dollars.