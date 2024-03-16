Ilham Aliyev: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project beneficial to many countries

16 Mar. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the meeting between Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and the head of the Georgian government, Irakli Kobakhidze, the President of Azerbaijan drew attention to the fact that transport infrastructure provides unique opportunities for many regional players. Thus, the expansion of the format of the railway, which connects the capital of Azerbaijan, Tbilisi and Kars in an expanded form, is a significant achievement.

Further, Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the fact that in the future the capacity of the road will increase from one to five million tons.

"At the same time, the operation of this railway will be attractive for many countries",

Ilham Aliyev said.

It should be noted that the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars road has significant geopolitical significance, as it is a factor in strengthening the influence of the participating countries in the region, as well as in diversifying transport routes.

In addition to this, the project contributes to the economic development of the region by increasing trade volumes, investment, and the creation of new jobs.