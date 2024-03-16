Egypt: Israel must reopen checkpoints on border with Gaza

16 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern about the obstacles created by Israel to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The ministry noted that such a statement indicates growing pressure on Israel from regional forces, including Egypt, in connection with the Gaza crisis.

"Egypt demands that Israel stop obstructing aid supplies to Gaza through land corridors, and calls on it to open all other checkpoints on the border with the enclave in order to bring in as much humanitarian aid as possible and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the strip",

the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The opening of all checkpoints on the border with Gaza could also help improve the humanitarian situation in the region and alleviate the humanitarian crisis that has been going on for a long time.