Kobakhidze: Azerbaijan and Georgia linked by friendship and cooperation

16 Mar. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Georgian government stated that Georgia and Azerbaijan were united by historical ties of friendship, which were based on a solid foundation.

He further expressed confidence that the countries' partnership would strengthen over time.

"Currently, we have an excellent dialogue at the political, economic and other levels. There is positive dynamics. Our intention is to deepen this cooperation and partnership",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He further noted that the countries would not stop working on ensuring stability in the region.

"We will continue to do everything possible to deepen this friendship, cooperation and partnership",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.