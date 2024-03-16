Dagestani modest fashion brand to present collection in Mumbai

16 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Dagestani-based modest fashion brand Measure will present its collection at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI for the first time. The fashion event will take place in Mumbai from March 13 to 17. This event will be a significant step for the brand and an opportunity to demonstrate its unique collections to the general public.

"As part of the event, the Measure brand will present a collection inspired by modest fashion. It will feature maxi dresses and skirts, wide trousers, long sleeves, blouses, jackets, capes, as well as a series of coats and fur coats. The brand's clothing is distinguished by its exquisite design, which traces the traditional elements of Muslim sartorial culture",

the press service of Moscow Fashion Week said.

It is also noted that fashion designers interpret the codes of Muslim fashion in their own way, which determines the possibility of creating images that combine elegance, sophistication and modern fashion trends.

Participating in Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI will give the Measure brand an opportunity to showcase its skills and talent to the global fashion community.

Modern Muslim fashion is a trend that combines tradition and modernity, intertwined in a unique rhythm, creating new trends in the world's fashion industry. This trend undoubtedly occupies an increasingly important place on the catwalks, influencing the collections of famous designers and the mass clothing market.

A key element of Muslim fashion is respect for cultural and religious traditions. Fashion designers working in this area show skill in mixing modesty with fashion trends, demonstrating that style does not have to be provocative to be modern and attractive.

Hijabs, abayas, kaftans and other traditional clothing items are experiencing a renaissance, transforming from a strictly religious attribute into a fashion accessory chosen by women around the world. Designers experiment with fabrics, prints and silhouettes, introducing modern technologies and innovative ideas into them. For example, hijabs become not only an expression of faith, but also a way of self-expression, thanks to the variety of colors, patterns and styling methods.