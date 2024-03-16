Girl in gray jacket disappeared in Krasnodar

16 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Law enforcement officers in the Kuban capital informed about the disappearance of a young resident of the city: eight-year-old Adelina Aliyeva went to her classes and did not return home.

"Adeline did not return home on March 16. The girl has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray jacket with a gray rose on the chest, blue trousers, gray sneakers, and also had fur brown headphones with her",

"Lisa Alert" said.

Volunteers organized a search. A photo and description of Adelina were published on social networks and local media.

If you have seen a girl matching the description, or have information that could help in the search, please contact the contacts provided. Do not forget that any, even seemingly insignificant, information can be key to finding a child.