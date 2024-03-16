16 Mar. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The NATO Deputy Secretary General made a statement that relations between NATO member countries and the Russian Federation would be marked by tension in the coming years.

"We must prepare for at least a few more years of tense relations",

Mircea Geoană said.

He recalled that tension began to increase after the "Crimean spring".

He cited military exercises on both sides, incidents in the air and sea, and cyber attacks as examples. According to Geoană, such incidents may continue for a long time, and NATO countries must be prepared for this.

The NATO Deputy Secretary General's statement on the need to prepare for continued tensions with Russia is an important reminder of the complexity of modern international politics.