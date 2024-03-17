17 Mar. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the XI Global Baku Forum, which ended in the capital of Azerbaijan, special attention was paid to youth. At the final panel discussion, "Youth Speak, We Listen", the most important views of young people on global issues and possible solutions to them were listened to and discussed.

Thus, the management adviser of McKinsey & Company informed those present about the project, which is dedicated to environmental protection. And she emphasized that the voice of young people must be heard.

A member of the Chinese delegation agreed with her. According to him, climate change threatens the lives of a billion children, and this should not be forgotten.

"The Global Baku Forum is a wonderful event where young people can have their say",

Chengkai Xi said.

The manager of Capital Solutions said that the management of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center supported young people.

"At this forum organized by Azerbaijan, we must think about practical steps. Such conferences should be focused on solving problems in the shortest possible time and implementing ambitious projects. Time frames for achieving goals must be determined",

Manthan Shah said.

He further noted that youth played a key role in shaping the future of our society. Its energy, ideas and initiatives are the engine of progress and change. It is important that young people feel heard and understood, because they are the ones who will build the world of tomorrow.

The next speaker, Ambassador for Integration of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, noted that in matters of energy transition, it was extremely important to take into account the experience of many countries, since such innovations can negatively affect the countries of Africa and Asia.

The problems of managing human capital and natural processes were raised by the representative of Italy.

"Reforms are needed to address climate change, which is a global challenge, and to manage water resources, the scarcity of which has the greatest impact",

Mitya Khusu said.

In addition to this, young people presented a number of initiatives aimed at solving current problems, from creating educational programs and startups to organizing charity events and actions.

The XI Global Baku Forum confirmed the importance of involving youth in discussing and solving global problems. Their voice is a key factor in creating a sustainable and harmonious world.