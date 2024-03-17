Rental housing become cheaper in Tbilisi

17 Mar. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The cost of renting housing has fallen in Tbilisi. This was stated in a market review presented by the investment company Galt & Taggart.

The report said that in February, rental prices decreased by 4.8% compared to January.

A decrease in rent occurred in all districts of the Georgian capital. The cheapest place to rent an apartment now is in Gldani, Didi Digomi and Samgori. The average cost per square meter there is $8.

The most expensive places to rent are in the Vake and Mtatsminda districts, located in the center. It will cost $14 per square meter.

Analysts expect that rental prices in Tbilisi will gradually return to normal this year.