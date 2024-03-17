Third day of voting starts in Russia and abroad

17 Mar. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russians continue to vote in the election of the head of state. Today is the last day to cast your vote.

Polling stations have also opened abroad. In particular, voting started at the Russian Embassy in Baku at 8:00 local time.

From the very morning, a line of people wishing to cast their vote lined up in front of the diplomatic mission.

It is noted that any citizen of Russia who is in the Republic of Azerbaijan at that moment will be able to vote. To do this, a document that confirms the citizenship must be shown.

In the republic, there is currently one polling station. It is in the capital of the country. Earlier, on-site early voting took place in Ganja.

According to the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, turnout in the presidential elections on Sunday morning was over 60%.