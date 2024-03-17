Azerbaijan and Iran intend to open new chapter in relations

17 Mar. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to create a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries. Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi spoke about this on his page on the social networks.

He said that at a recent meeting with Assistant to the Head of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, questions were raised regarding actions in the region and the development of relations between the two countries.

"At my recent meeting with the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, we reviewed the latest developments in the South Caucasus region and bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. We emphasized the need to open a new chapter in relations between the two neighbours",

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi