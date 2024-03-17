Over dozen injured in bus accident in Türkiye

17 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Türkiye, 15 people were injured as a result of an accident involving a passenger bus. The incident took place near the village of Kirsehir.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, thus, the bus overturned and fell to a ditch.

The bus was en route from Ankara to Kayseri.

Police and doctors quickly responded to the emergency. All victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

All the injured passengers are in stable condition.