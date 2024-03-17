Ilham Aliyev: demand for Azerbaijan's energy resources to grow in Europe

17 Mar. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said that Europe would increase demand for the republic's energy resources. Ilham Aliyev made this statement after negotiations with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

"Azerbaijani gas is transported through the territory of Georgia to several countries. In total, the number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas has reached eight, and this is not the limit. In the near future, the number of these countries will increase. The demand for Azerbaijani energy resources in Europe is growing every year and will continue to grow",

Ilham Aliyev said.

Ilham Aliyev clarified that Azerbaijan had all the necessary capabilities to invest in this industry. According to him, the republic has ample opportunities for the transit of resources to European countries.

"In this case, our energy projects will ensure the energy security of many countries, and Azerbaijan and Georgia act as two reliable partners here",

Ilham Aliyev said.

At the end of 2020, the Republic of Azerbaijan carried out the first market supplies of gas to European countries via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The buyers of Azerbaijani gas are Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Romania, Serbia and Türkiye.