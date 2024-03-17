NATO drills with Türkiye’s participation conclude in Poland

17 Mar. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anadolu Agency

Turkish troops participated in the Steadfast Defender large-scale NATO military drills held in Poland. NATO calls them the largest since the Cold War.

In Poland, NATO Steadfast Defender 24 drills concluded. Units of nine countries, including of Türkiye, participated in the drills, the country's Ministry of National Defense said in a statement published on the social network.

"Exercise Steadfast Defender 24, conducted in Poland with the participation of 9 NATO countries, including Türkiye, were successfully completed,”

- the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported.

The drills were large-scale: they brought together over 90,000 personnel and became “the largest military drills in Europe since the Cold War,” NATO notes.

The purpose of the maneuvers was “to test and clarify NATO’s defense plans to strengthen European defense against an almost equal enemy,” the Turkish Defense Ministry informs.