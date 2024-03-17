Upper Lars open for passenger cars and public transport

17 Mar. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia, traffic through the Upper Lars checkpoint has become accessible to cars and buses due to the clearing of the roadway.

It is clarified that the traffic of freight transport still remains inaccessible.

"In connection with the clearing of the roadway on the territory of Georgia, the possibility of ensuring the safe passage of vehicles, as well as taking into account the Georgian border police's recommendations, the traffic of passenger vehicles and buses is allowed on the section "Vladikavkaz - Lars" in both directions from 10:45 Moscow time, except for heavy vehicles",

the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia said.

According to the Traffic Management Center portal, there are more than 1.1 thousand heavy trucks in the queue now.

Earlier, it was reported that the movement of freight vehicles across the state border of Russia and Georgia had been stopped due to bad weather conditions on Friday evening. The road was later closed to all types of vehicles.

On the eve of the closure of the Georgian Military Road, weather forecasters predicted worsening weather conditions in Georgia. Sleet was expected, which could lead to landslides and mudflows.