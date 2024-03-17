Muslim Spiritual Directorate reconciled blood relatives from Chechnya, Dagestan

17 Mar. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from the video of the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of Chechnya

Residents of the Chechen village of Mayrtup, Kurchaloevsky district, whose relative died during a conflict with an inhabitant from the Dagestan Khasavyurt, will not engage in blood feud, the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of Chechnya informed.

Members of two warring families from Chechnya and Dagestan promised not to take revenge on each other, but agreed to reconciliation, the Telegram channel of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Chechnya reports.

The conflict that occurred four years ago is over. Then, a man from the village of Mayrtup, Kurchaloevsky district, Chechnya, was killed by a resident of the Dagestan city of Khasavyurt. The chairman of the council of alims of the North Caucasian Federal District, Khozh-Akhmed Kadyrov, and the deputy mufti of Chechnya, Ansar Khetiev, managed to reconcile the two families.

The reconciliation took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The culprit, along with his relatives, came to Mayrtup, where he was received by members of the affected family.