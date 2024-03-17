Sevastopol receives new buses

17 Mar. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from a video on Mikhail Razvozhaev’s Telegram channel

New buses will soon start operating on their regular routes in the federal city of Sevastopol. The vehicles have already arrived in Crimea, and are now being prepared to enter the city transport routes.

Crimea’s Sevastopol received 18 new LiAZ buses, which will soon start operating on their routes, the governor of the federal city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote in his Telegram channel.

“I personally inspected the new vehicles and even enjoyed a ride along the central ring with my colleagues. Spacious, comfortable interior; the bus itself is low-floor, it will be convenient for passengers with strollers and for the elderly”

- Mikhail Razvozhaev said.

City residents have already been able to see the new transport in one of the city squares. It was purchased to renew the vehicle fleet. Passenger traffic is growing in the city, and to cope with it, buses of medium and large capacity are necessary, the governor explained.