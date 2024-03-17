Group of tourists got lost in Crimean mountains

17 Mar. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, in the Crimean Sudak region, a group of young tourists got lost in the mountains. Rescuers are looking for them in a forested mountain range. The situation is complicated by the fact that the search area is quite extensive, the night is approaching, and the tourists do not have warm clothes with them.

A group of tourists, hiking in the mountains near Sudak in Crimea, got lost today in the woods near the village of Solnechnaya Dolina, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reports.

The young people got lost and sent a message to the Crisis Management Center. The group was not registered with the rescue services and went to the mountains without water, warm clothes, comfortable shoes and other things necessary for such a walk.

“Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers began searching for victims. The tourists were quickly found in satisfactory condition and escorted to a safe place. They did not require medical assistance,”

- Ministry of Emergency Situations in Crimea informs