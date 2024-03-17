NATO Secretary General arrives in Baku on official visit

17 Mar. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the President of Azerbaijan

This evening, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. Now he is meeting with the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, a guard of honor, as well as Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials were welcoming the distinguished guest.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is currently meeting with Jens Stoltenberg in one-on-one format.