17 Mar. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Russia, polling stations were closed throughout the country. Russians were electing the president of the country in three days. For security reasons, in new regions of the country, polling stations were closed earlier, at 15:00.

The early elections of the President of the Russian Federation are over. All polling stations in the country operating according to Moscow time have been closed - only two polling stations in the Kazakh city of Almaty will be open until 21:00 (Moscow time). The decision to extend voting was made in order to ensure the voting rights of the country's citizens, since the queues of Russian citizens in them are still quite long, the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Kazakhstan reported.

But in the new regions of Russia - the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics - polling stations were closed at 15:00 for security reasons. Their citizens were among the first to make their choice, demonstrating a decent turnout that exceeded 80% of the voting population.