14 paramedic and obstetric centers to open in small towns of Kuban

In the near future, paramedic and obstetric centers will operate throughout the Krasnodar Territory. In 2024, 14 centres will be opened in 10 districts of the region, which means that medical care will become more available for the most remote villages.

In 2024, 14 paramedic and obstetric stations will be built in Kuban, 8 of them at regional expense, Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev said.

“This year, for the first time, we are installing paramedic and obstetric stations in small towns and villages at the expense of the region. Prior to this, first aid stations were built under the primary care modernization program of the Healthcare national project. Over 5 years, about 80 first aid stations were opened, and over 1,000 vehicles transferred to medical organizations,”

- Veniamin Kondratyev said.