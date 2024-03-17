17 Mar. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the first data just published by the Central Election Commission, the current Russian President Vladimir Putin leads in the presidential elections by a huge margin over the other candidates with 87.97% support.

The current President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, wins in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation with the 87.97% of the votes after processing 24.4% of the ballots, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

Nikolay Kharitonov gains 3.8% of the votes, Leonid Slutsky - 2.96% of the votes, Vladislav Davankov - 3.73% of the votes.