Kuban businessmen invest in local industry

In Kuban, private investment in the development of the industrial complex has almost tripled: the intensive development of the region inspires confidence among big business representatives.

Private investors are investing in excess in the development of the industrial complex of Kuban: last year, the investments in the modernization of industrial enterprises in the region almost tripled, the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev said.

In 2023, industrial enterprises of the region attracted over 46 bln rubles to create, expand or modernize production facilities; in total, 9 new production facilities were launched in Kuban over the past year.