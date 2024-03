18 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three wrestlers from Azerbaijan climbed to the podium at the “Tournament of Champions” in the U-20 age group taking place in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Azerbaijani athlete Esmer Cankurtaran (53 kg) won the gold medal on the second day of the women's competition.

In the freestyle wrestling competitions, representatives of Azerbaijan Ruslan Abdullayev (61 kg) and Anar Jafarli (92 kg) won bronze medals.