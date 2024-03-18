Preparations underway in Türkiye for Putin's post-election visit

18 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Türkiye are underway, the exact date of this visit is yet unknown, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source in the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Preparations for the Russian leader’s visit are being carried out in accordance with the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the source said, adding that the departments preparing the meeting will submit a report for the talks between the presidents.

Earlier, Erdogan expressed hope that Putin will pay a visit to Türkiye after municipal elections scheduled for March 31. It was also reported that the meeting of the presidents could take place in mid-April - early May.

Russian presidential election

With 99% of ballots counted, Vladimir Putin leads the 2024 presidential race with over 87% of the vote.