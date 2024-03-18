Central Asia leaders congratulate Putin on presidential election victory

18 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection as head of state on Monday.

Two Central Asia leaders sent telegrams to congratulate Putin on election victory.

"Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his convincing victory in the presidential election," the Uzbek leader's office said.

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon said the results of the vote are a yet another bright illustration of your political clout and the Russian society’s broad support for Putin's political course aimed at ensuring sustainable social and economic development of the country and strengthening its positions on the global arena, the Tajik leader’s press service reported.

The president of Tajikistan said his country attaches great importance to further development of bilateral Russian-Tajik strategic partnership and allied relations, and appreciates the Russian leader’s role in strengthening all aspects of bilateral ties.